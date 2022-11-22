3 times crypto exchanges accidentally sent millions of dollars to wrong address

In May 2021, Crypto.com made headlines when the exchange sent AU$10.5 million (about $7.2 million) instead of AU$100 ($68) to an Australian woman named Thevamanogari Manivel.

Mistakes are often considered a part of life. But if committed repeatedly, it can cost huge losses, big enough to bring down the institutions. We just experienced the downfall of a crypto exchange, FTX. The collapse of the Bahama-based exchange led to huge financial losses for several other entities, including marquee private investors such as Soft Bank, Paradigm etc.

Here, we take a look at three of the many blunders committed by cryptocurrency exchanges by mistakenly sending millions of dollars to the wrong wallet or a person. It has not only doomed the investors’ confidence but also raised a question mark on the exchanges’ credibility, technology and overall crypto eco-space.

A $400 million error

Kris Marszalek, the CEO of Crypto.com, admitted that his company had mistakenly sent 320,000 Ethereum coins to its rival exchange, Gate.io, on October 21. The number of Ethereum coins amounted to a hefty $416 million. This happened right after the devastating collapse of the FTX crypto exchange.

Marszalek mentioned in a tweet that the company wanted to send the tokens to one of their offline wallets or cold storage. Somehow, by mistake, the tokens were sent to a whitelisted address that belonged to their rival, Gate.io. Marszalek had earlier posted the addresses of those cold wallets publicly to provide transparency about how the exchange handles its funds.

Conor Grogan, a Crypto.com user found out that the company had accidentally sent 80 percent of their total Ethereum holding (320,000) to Gate.io. Later, Marszalek added they could eventually recover the funds. Crypto.com received the funds in two instalments over the following week — the first one having 285,000 Ethereum, which is about $350 million, and the second one with 35,000 Ethereum coins, amounting to $43 million in two separate wallets.

Gate.io also confirmed that they started returning the funds when they realised that there had been an “operational error” on Crypto.com’s part. Although Marszalek has been trying to reassure the users that all their systems are running properly and that there is nothing to worry about, users are leaving the exchange wondering if it may go down the same road as FTX.

However, this was not the first time that Crypto.com made such a huge error. Let us go through a similar instance of operational error, which again involves Crypto.com.

Staying oblivious to an error for seven months

In May 2021, Crypto.com made headlines when the exchange sent AU$10.5 million (about $7.2 million) instead of AU$100 ($68) to an Australian woman named Thevamanogari Manivel. However, it took the exchange seven long months before they realised they had mistakenly transferred $10.5 million to a random user. Meanwhile, Manivel transferred the funds to a joint account with her sister and bought her a dream house. The error was tracked down only when the company ran an audit in December 2021.

The crypto exchange had launched legal action against Manivel and her sister as well. Later, the courts in Australia ruled in favour of Crypto.com and ordered Manivel to sell the house and pay back the exchange with interest.

BlockFi accidentally sent Bitcoins to its users

BlockFiockFi, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, launched a promo offer in March, which turned out to be an expensive blunder. As per the offer, some selected users would receive an extra bonus for their crypto trades on their platform by the end of May 31, 2021.

However, due to an error in payment, some of these users received a much bigger bonus than they had ever expected.

On May 17, BlockFi transferred a chunk of Bitcoins to its users. These Bitcoins neither belonged to them nor were they intended for promotional giveaways. The CEO, Zac Prince, said that the company had sent out “a couple hundred” Bitcoins by mistake to less than 100 of its users.

Although Zac Prince said that the Bitcoins that were sent by mistake constituted only a fraction of their holdings, and they have contingency funds specially designated for such mishaps, gradually, it became quite a chaotic struggle for the company to recover their funds. There were severe misunderstandings between the company and the users who received the Bitcoins and spent them. BlockFi threatened to prosecute these users, and this created bitterness among the users. It was not their mistake.

In conclusion

This article discussed three similar instances when crypto trading platforms’ serious mistakes cost them dearly. However, security measures are constantly updated to prevent double-spending or accidental spending of digital assets and users’ funds.

No matter what, strict vigilance and transparency can fundamentally work as a failsafe method in case something like this happens. This goes for both the platforms and the users as well.

