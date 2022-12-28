3 positive signs for the crypto industry going into 2023

With the collapse of Terra and FTX, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war,

rising inflation and interest rates, all compounded by the bitter crypto

winter, things don’t look very promising for the digital asset industry

going into 2023. However, it’s not all doom, gloom and despair for the

cryptosphere. Several positives have also emerged as this horrid year

draws to a close. Tag along as we highlight some of these encouraging

developments and why they could spell better days for the crypto

markets in the New Year.