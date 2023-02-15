3 Bitcoin metrics that hit all-time highs this week and what they mean for BTC prices

Bitcoin’s average block size hitting 2.5MB is particularly significant, as it was achieved following the launch of the Ordinals protocol in January 2023. This protocol allows for the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Bitcoin has recently hit several milestones, suggesting that it is becoming increasingly popular and valuable as an investment asset. These milestones include the average block size hitting 2.5MB, the number of non-zero Bitcoin addresses reaching a record of 44 million, and the number of long-term BTC holders hitting an all-time high.

Bitcoin block size hits record high

Bitcoin’s average block size hitting 2.5MB is particularly significant, as it was achieved following the launch of the Ordinals protocol in January 2023. This protocol allows for the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Bitcoin blockchain. Through this protocol, creators can inscribe Bitcoin satoshis with certain kinds of data, including JPEGS, videos and audio. The resulting asset is called an ordinal. Also, for the unacquainted, a satoshi is the smallest denomination of Bitcoin; one BTC is equal to 100,000,000 satoshis.

This added data has caused the Bitcoin block size to increase ever since the Ordinal protocol was introduced. Before the launch of the protocol, the average Bitcoin block size hovered within the 700KB to 1.5MB range. However, following the introduction of Ordinals, the block size shot to 2.52MB on Feb 12. Overall, Bitcoin’s block size limit is around 4MB.

NFTs have recently become very popular in the art world, with some pieces selling for millions of dollars. Therefore, the ability to create NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain could attract more users, collectors and artists to the legacy network, further driving demand for BTC.

Non-zero addresses hit ATH

The number of non-zero Bitcoin addresses also hit an all-time high of 44 million following the launch of Ordinals. This metric tracks the number of unique addresses that have received or sent BTC, and a higher number of active addresses is generally seen as a positive signal for BTC prices.

The high number of non-zero addresses suggests that Bitcoin is becoming more widely used and accepted as a form of payment and store of value. This is important because wider adoption could lead to a virtuous cycle of increasing demand and higher prices. As more people use Bitcoin to make transactions and store value, the network becomes more valuable, which in turn attracts more users and investors.

The high number of non-zero addresses could also increase institutional interest and investments in Bitcoin. Institutions typically look for assets with high liquidity and a large user base, and the increasing number of non-zero addresses could make Bitcoin a more attractive investment for them.

Hodlers to the rescue

The number of long-term BTC holders also has hit an all-time high, as per a report by CryptoSlate. Long-term holders can be defined as wallets that have held BTC for more than two or five years. What’s surprising is that most long-term investors from 2021 are at a loss given BTC’s current price valuation. On the other hand, those holding Bitcoin since the start of 2018 are doing much better. This is because BTC was trading around the $10,000 mark that year, leaving most investors from this period in the green as of now.

The increasing number of long-term holders indicates that more and more investors believe in the long-term value proposition of Bitcoin and are willing to weather short-term price fluctuations. Additionally, long-term holders are typically more committed to the asset and less likely to sell, which can help stabilise the market and prevent large price swings.

This is important because one of the challenges of investing in cryptocurrencies is their volatility. Bitcoin, in particular, has been known to experience large price swings in short periods, which can be unsettling for investors. However, the increasing number of long-term holders could help to reduce this volatility, making Bitcoin a more stable and predictable investment.

Conclusion

The recent milestones in Bitcoin suggest that the cryptocurrency is becoming more widely accepted and valuable as an investment asset. The rising number of non-zero wallets indicates the growth of the Bitcoin user base. Moreover, the ability to create NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain could attract more even users and investors to the legacy network. And finally, the increasing number of long-term holders could help stabilise the market and reduce volatility.