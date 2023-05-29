English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homecryptocurrency News3 altcoins that outperformed Bitcoin’s Sunday surge

    3 altcoins that outperformed Bitcoin’s Sunday surge

    3 altcoins that outperformed Bitcoin’s Sunday surge
    Read Time4 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 2:27:13 PM IST (Published)

    Although much of the attention has been focused on Bitcoin's Sunday surge, other altcoins have eclipsed the market leader. The likes of Injective, Floki Inu, and Mask Network boasted double-digit returns during the day, comfortably beating Bitcoin’s daily gain of 4.62 percent.

    Bitcoin stunned the market on Sunday with a small gain that pushed its price closer to the coveted $30,000 threshold. Bitcoin surged by 4.62 percent on the day to $28,000, its highest daily rise in over a month and a half. These gains occurred during some notable developments perceived as positive for the industry, namely the United States’ tentative debt ceiling deal and the release of China’s Web3 whitepaper. 

    Meanwhile, altcoins also enjoyed a risk on-market and some even outperformed Bitcoin in terms of percentage gains. Continue reading to learn more. 
    Injective (INJ)
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X