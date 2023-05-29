3 altcoins that outperformed Bitcoin’s Sunday surge

Although much of the attention has been focused on Bitcoin's Sunday surge, other altcoins have eclipsed the market leader. The likes of Injective, Floki Inu, and Mask Network boasted double-digit returns during the day, comfortably beating Bitcoin’s daily gain of 4.62 percent.

Bitcoin stunned the market on Sunday with a small gain that pushed its price closer to the coveted $30,000 threshold. Bitcoin surged by 4.62 percent on the day to $28,000, its highest daily rise in over a month and a half. These gains occurred during some notable developments perceived as positive for the industry, namely the United States’ tentative debt ceiling deal and the release of China’s Web3 whitepaper.

Meanwhile, altcoins also enjoyed a risk on-market and some even outperformed Bitcoin in terms of percentage gains. Continue reading to learn more.

Injective (INJ)