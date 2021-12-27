2021—the year cryptocurrencies went mainstream

2021 has been an important year for cryptocurrencies. The decade-old technology caught the attention of investors and regulators alike and managed to become a part of the mainstream.

According to crypto.com, the number of people holding cryptocurrencies globally doubled to about 220 million this year. Investors poured in about $30 billion into the crypto industry in 2021, more than in all previous years combined, per reports. From digital collectibles to crypto gaming, the industry secured billion-dollar investments.

The largest cryptocurrency bitcoin made some significant strides in its journey to be accepted by the traditional finance system. The legacy coin shot up to record levels of nearly $69,000, taking the total cryptocurrency market cap to new highs of nearly $3 trillion, having started off the year at around $29.000.

The first bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) started trading, attracting good institutional interest. Many traditional banks like Goldman Sachs also announced plans to launch products that will allow using bitcoin as collateral for making cash loans to institutions.

Another important milestone for bitcoin this year was its acceptance as a legal tender in El Salvador. Citizens of the island nation can now buy or sell products and services using bitcoin as the currency.

Some new uses of crypto technology also made headlines this year. Non-fungible tokens or NFTs were introduced to provide unique ownership of digital art and music. But through the course of the year, NFTs expanded to other types of digital property, including digital real estate. The ease in the creation of an NFT in a dedicated marketplace gave independent artists a platform to present their art. NFTs have also become an extremely popular investment vehicle in the crypto industry, with sales of these digital assets setting new records at major auction houses. A land parcel on gaming platform Sandbox, for example, recently sold for nearly $4.3 million.

"With the explosive growth in NFTs this year, I think we are now tracking toward much wider adoption of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and associated technology. We are seeing Fortune 500 corporations court the NFT industry, financial and lending institutions adopt DeFi, and retail investors enter the crypto market en masse. Current reports state that nearly 20% of the U.S. is invested in cryptocurrency in some way. We are still early but are on the precipice of mass adoption," Marc Seal, CEO of Sortium, the company developing CryptoGene, a play-to-earn Web 3.0 game told Cointelegraph.

NFT sales recently totaled about $14.1 billion over the past year, up from only $65 million the year before, a Wall Street Journal article pointed out quoting data from nonfungible.com.

Decentralised finance (DeFi) space was another aspect of the cryptocurrency market that attracted a lot of attention in 2021. DeFi basically involves services around lending and borrowing of cryptocurrencies. DeFi provides the opportunity to create decentralised systems that rely on distributed ledger technology to facilitate peer-to-peer loans without the need for traditional intermediaries or third parties like banks. Reports suggested investments in DeFI projects, such as decentralized exchanges (DEX) and lending or borrowing platforms, have risen to nearly $100 billion now from about $25 billion at the start of the year.

The total amount of money on DeFi platforms, a figure called total value locked, rose to $259 billion from $19 billion at the start of the year, the WSJ article pointed out quoting data from the website DeFi Llama.

Many countries and governmental bodies began facilitating decentralised finance into the traditional system. European Council, the body that defines the political priorities of the European Union, announced its position on the Markets in Crypto Assets framework, which will provide increased regulatory clarity over crypto-assets and DeFi.

Altcoins also became a serious competition to bitcoin this year. The market capitalisation of many altcoins like Ethereum, Solana, and Tether grew substantially over a year. At last count, Ethereum's market cap was around $400 billion but this is expected to shoot up as it plans technological upgrades.

While the data so far does suggest the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies might have started, it is still a matter of debate. But as Tim Draper, co-founder of early-stage startup investment firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson pointed out to Cointelegraph, "I think anyone with a young brain already has a wallet. The rest will follow. The same thing happened with internet adoption."