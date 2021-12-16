2021: A look at top NFT Marketplaces

According to market tracker DappRadar, from a monthly sales volume of USD 400 million at the start of 2021, the market cap of NFT now stands at more than USD 13 billion. Here’s a look at the top NFT Marketplaces in 2021.

NFT’s are Non Fungible Tokens, non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger. It can be associated with items such as photos, videos, 3D models, audio, and other types of digital files as unique items. NFTs use blockchain technology to provide public proof of ownership.

According to market tracker DappRadar, from a monthly sales volume of USD 400 million at the start of 2021, the market cap of NFT now stands at more than USD 13 billion. Growth in the NFT market has caught attention from Amitabh Bachchan to legacy auction houses like Sotheby’s and Christie's and have both launched their own NFT marketplaces to get in on the action.

Here’s a look at the top NFT Marketplaces in 2021.

OpenSea

OpenSea is the leader in NFT sales. It is the world’s largest market place for Crypto collectibles. OpenSea has all sorts of digital assets available on its platform, and it's free to sign up and browse the extensive offerings. It also supports artists and creators and has an easy-to-use process if you want to mint your own NFT The marketplace supports more than 150 different payment tokens.

Axie Marketplace

Axie Marketplace is the online shop for the video game Axie Infinity. Axies are mythical creatures that can be bought and trained and then pitted against other players' Axies to earn rewards. On Axie Marketplace, players can buy new Axies, as well as entire lands and other items, as NFTs for use within the game.

Rarible

Rarible is another large marketplace for all sorts of NFTs, similar to OpenSea. All kinds of art, videos, collectibles, and music can be bought, sold, or created on the platform. However, unlike OpenSea, you will need to use the marketplace's own token Rarible to buy and sell on the marketplace. Rarible is built on the Ethereum blockchain.

The company has partnered with some notable companies. Taco Bell has listed art on Rarible, cloud software giant Adobe partnered with Rarible to help secure NFT artists' and creators' work.

Foundation.app

Foundation.app was designed as a simple, no-frills way to bid on digital art. Sales are made using Ethereum. Since the marketplace's launch in early 2021, it has sold more than USD 100 million of NFTs.

Artists are invited to the platform by the Foundation community, and buyers simply need a crypto wallet funded with Ethereum to start making purchases.

Nifty Gateway

Nifty Gateway has facilitated the sale of some of the most popular digital artists such as Beeple and singer/musician Grimes. It's an art curation platform powered by the crypto exchange Gemini controlled by tWinklevoss Twins. The NFTs, known as Nifties, are built on Ethereum.

Besides being a curated platform, Nifty Gateway also hosts any NFTs purchased -- meaning the NFTs aren't stored in your own wallet but are actually stored for you by Nifty Gateway and Gemini. Nifty purchases and sales also can be made in fiat currency e.g. USD without making a cryptocurrency purchase first.

Mintable

Mintable is backed by Mark Cuban, aims to be an open marketplace similar to OpenSea. To participate in buying and selling NFTs on Mintable, you'll need Ethereum. The platform also supports minting of NFTs for creators of all types from photographers to musicians who want to sell their work as a digital asset.

Theta Drop

Theta Drop is a blockchain platform built for the decentralized distribution of video and TV on the internet. It made its debut in 2021. Theta utilizes its own blockchain technology. To participate in the Theta Drop NFT marketplace, you'll need to purchase Theta Token Various crypto exchanges such as Binance support Theta, and the tokens and NFTs purchased with them can be stored in a crypto wallet, as well as in Theta's own crypto wallet app.

Cardingo

Cardingo is a NFT marketplace built on the Cardano blockchain offering a Curated Designer NFT platform that connects talented artists with Cardano fans worldwide. IT has sell option at the full functional marketplace. NFT competition, 5 curated designer NFTs launch, marketing efforts expand, NFT game launch, Cardingo Smash Club NFTs, Token listings on native Cardano Dex, and partnerships.

BakerySwap

BakerySwap is the 1st AMM i.e Automated market maker +NFT exchange on Binance Smart Chain. Various data indicate the rapid growth of BakerySwap in the DEFI ecosystem. BakerySwap is cooperating with Ankr Staking to use aETH, a synthetic derivative asset, to launch new farming pools, including aETH-BETH and aETH-ETH.

Melos Platform

Melos Platform is the first community music NFT making platform. Sound is one of our strongest instincts, allowing our instinct to be exposed and recorded. Melos platform allows you to record your internal music flow into traceable, forever registered NFT on blockchain.

With simple designed tool, Melos Platform allows you to create your NFT, re-create by yourself or co-create with your fans or partners. Melos NFTs are designed with the unique feature that shows how each NFT is composited by whom, when and who owned the NFTs in the past.

You can go and check out more on these and many more. Value is subjective and determined by factors such as uniqueness and the reputation of the artist who made it.