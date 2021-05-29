  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Nifty ends at record high, Sensex up 307 points; RIL top gainer, up 6%
Asian stocks extend global rally to 7th day, US stimulus in focus
Rupee surges 18 paise to 72.42 against US dollar in early trade
Home Cryptocurrency

11th anniversary of Bitcoin Pizza Day: Interesting facts about Bitcoin since its first transaction

Updated : May 29, 2021 12:06:27 IST

As per the current value of Bitcoin, 10,000 Bitcoins would worth around $ 364,065,600 (around Rs 2,654 crore).
The volatility that makes Bitcoin attractive to investors also makes it difficult to use as money, the Bitcoin white paper says.
During a recent interview with CoinDEsk, Hanyecz said people see Bitcoin as a way to get rich
11th anniversary of Bitcoin Pizza Day: Interesting facts about Bitcoin since its first transaction
Published : May 22, 2021 05:42 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Ladakh gets Centre's nod for transmission lines at revised cost of Rs 1,310 crore

Ladakh gets Centre's nod for transmission lines at revised cost of Rs 1,310 crore

Minimum airfares to be increased by 13-15% for domestic flights wef June 1

Minimum airfares to be increased by 13-15% for domestic flights wef June 1

Airlines can operate only 50% of pre-COVID domestic flights from June 1

Airlines can operate only 50% of pre-COVID domestic flights from June 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement