10 Crypto Influencers On Social Media You Need To Follow In 2022

2021 was all about Bitcoin and NFTs, from El Salvador, a country, adopting the former as its legal currency to a piece of artwork called Beeple selling for USD $69 million. This year has already set the stage for cryptocurrency to dominate headlines in the coming year as well with metaverse, Ethereum 2.0 and more in the pipeline.

As always, it’s best to get news and information from the best in the business. Which is why we’ve curated this list of 10 influential people from the world of crypto whom you need to follow to stay on top of everything happening in the ever-changing and dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Here they are:

1 – Vitalik Buterin

No better way to begin this list than with the co-founder of Ethereum, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in circulation. Buterin’s underlying technology that makes Ethereum work also powers most of the NFT transactions today. Buterin is one of the youngest crypto billionaires, an advocate for abolishing daylight savings and the co-founder of Bitcoin Magazine. Buterin is active on Twitter where he is just shy of three million followers with whom he shares reviews, news stories and resources on all things blockchain and crypto.

2 – Roger Ver

More popularly known as Bitcoin Jesus for being one of the earliest adopters and proponent of Bitcoin in 2011, Roger Ver is also known to have invested large sums of money in crypto-related startups including Bitcoin, Ripple, Kraken etc. He was also an early adopter of accepting payments via cryptocurrency and is known to share immense optimism for blockchain technology and Bitcoin. He is active on Twitter and shares his enthusiasm and other news and information with his 740K followers.

3 – Adam Back

Adam Back is widely regarded as the person who created the proof-of-work system that is used in cryptocurrency and blockchain verification. Back is also known as the face behind some of the most revolutionary crypto-financial infrastructures that involve cryptography protocols and security architecture through his company Blockstream. You can follow his updates regarding Bitcoin and cryptocurrency security among other things along with his 420K plus followers here

4 – Jack Dorsey

You can’t talk about cryptocurrency without talking about Jack Dorsey, one of its most passionate speakers and the head of Twitter until recently. With six million followers and counting, Dorsey’s voice is among the most influential in the cryptocurrency market. His comments about Web3 being owned by venture capitalists recently stirred a hornet’ nest while his optimism for Bitcoin is always a joy to read. Make sure you’re following Dorsey to stay updated about the good, bad and everything that cryptocurrencies are working on here

5 – Elon Musk

The Big Daddy of them all, Elon Musk is single-handedly responsible for many of the price swings seen in the world of cryptocurrency this year. From his love of Dogecoin to accepting and then going back on being able to buy Tesla cars with Bitcoins and more, without Musk and his tweets, the world of crypto would definitely be a much more boring space than it is today. Not following the person whose single tweet can rally or sink cryptocurrencies is like hiding from the storm when its right outside your house. Stay aware, stay updated and stay entertained with Musk and his tweets here

6 - Andreas Antonopoulos

For some of you, learning everything there is to cryptocurrencies is more important than following trends and fads (as it should be). If you’re looking for someone to educate you on the nuances of crypto, look no further than Andreas Antonopoulos, a tech entrepreneur, open blockchain expert and bestselling-author of various crypto-related publications. From DeFi to NFTs and everything else in the crypto world, if you need to learn something, let Antonopoulos be your guiding light. Follow him along with 677K plus others here

7 - Altcoin Sara

We’re all for diversity and we couldn’t be more thrilled to talk about Altcoin Sara, a cryptocurrency content creator whose YouTube channel Altcoin Buzz is regarded highly amongst the crypto community known for its market analysis and crypto headlines. Besides, Sara is also a fitness enthusiast with her Instagram account full of pictures that will motivate you to start trading from your gym right away. Of course, the best way of keeping up with her is through Twitter

8 - Nicholas Merten

Nicholas Merten is another influential name in the world of cryptocurrencies, thanks to his YouTube channel DataDash as well as being the founder CEO of Digifox Finance that allows users to get paid in cryptocurrency. Merten is known to talk about lesser-known cryptocurrencies and offer his viewpoints regarding them while also analysing the rise and fall of larger coins like Bitcoin and Ether. Follow him on Twitter here

9 - Changpeng Zhao

Changpeng Zhao, often simply abbreviated to his initials CZ, is the CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Not only does CZ share relevant information regarding cryptocurrencies, his FAQ series on the Binance blog and industry-leading news makes it worthwhile to follow and understand everything happening in the fast-changing crypto world. You can follow CZ here

10 – Nischal Shetty

If you haven’t been following Nischal Shetty, Founder and CEO of WazirX, you’ve been missing out and how! From analysing crypto news from across the world as well as sharing candid thoughts about India’s proposed cryptocurrency regulation to laying out information about Web3 in a concise manner and his famed #IndiaWantsCrypto hashtag, Shetty’s account and his 418K plus followers makes him India’s top cryptocurrency influencer. You need to follow Shetty on his Twitter account here

