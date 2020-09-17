  • SENSEX
NGO Sulabh launches cleanliness, menstrual hygiene campaign on PM's birthday

Updated : September 17, 2020 03:25 PM IST

Founded by acclaimed social reformer Bindeshwar Pathak, the volunteers of the NGO tirelessly work towards providing sanitation facilities, besides restoring human dignity in the society.
The Sulabh volunteers launched the cleanliness campaign around the public toilets maintained by the lowcost sanitation NGO and distributed sanitary napkins among adolescent girls and women, apart from handing over masks to people at different places.
