Gen Z chooses health, fitness and family over money: Isobar-Ipsos study

The new wave of the Isobar-Ipsos #MeetTheZ Survey shows tectonic shifts in the priorities of Gen Z during the pandemic – Health, fitness and family have moved up to emerge as top priorities, toppling ‘Successful Career’ and ‘Making Money’, to lower positions. Gen Z, according to this report, includes those born between 1995 and 2015. Conducted jointly by Isobar and Ipsos, the survey interviewed 13-24 year olds from both males and females across 8 cities of Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Kolkatta, Bhubaneshwar, Mumbai and Indore.

Speaking about the findings of this study, Vivek Gupta, managing director, Ipsos India says, “COVID-19 has been unprecedented and disruptive. Long periods of lockdowns and scare have put families in a huddle and with the pandemic far from over and with far reaching implications, GenZ is showing a renewed focus on health and fitness and family ties. Like a reawakening of what matters most.”

Gopa Kumar, chief operating officer, Isobar India, said, “I had a hunch that the Isobar-Ipsos #MeetTheZ study done by us in March 2020, just before the lockdown, would need an update; the pandemic had shaken up the basic fabric of subsistence, making people hostage to its whims and fancies. And we felt it was important to capture changes (if any) that Gen Z would be undergoing. Some of the key elements were captured in the booster study to provide marketers, advertising and media professionals an updated, relevant and true picture of Gen Z. So that marketing messages beamed, tie-in with the aspirations of this vibrant and dynamic target group. Our study is an endeavour in this direction.”

The top priorities listed by GenZ include staying fit and healthy, spending quality time with family, having a successful career, traveling around the world/ country and making a lot of money.

Pre-COVID19, the top aspirations in the pecking were - Having a successful career, making a lot of money, staying fit and healthy, becoming famous and spending quality time with family.

Clearly, successful career and making money have been relegated in the hierarchy.

Impact of pandemic on Future Outlook of Gen Z