YouTube star Lilly Singh makes bold leap to late-night TV

Updated : September 15, 2019 02:25 PM IST

The stubborn curfew barring female hosts from late-night network TV is about to be challenged. Viewer warning: expect more rule-breaking when NBC's "A Little Late With Lilly Singh" debuts Monday.
Singh is attempting the leap from YouTube sensation to broadcast headliner in a single bound, doesn't plan to dwell on the late-night staple of politics and is only the second woman of colour to host a nightly show on a major network since former VH1 VJ Cynthia Garrett was in charge of NBC's "Later" for a year â€” two decades ago.
Mindy Kaling, Kenan Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Chelsea Handler are the debut week guests, with Rainn Wilson making an appearance.
