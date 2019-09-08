#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Would you be mine? Tom Hanks unveils his Mr. Rogers at Toronto film festival

Updated : September 08, 2019 04:17 PM IST

Ever since it was first announced, the idea of Tom Hanks playing Mr. Rogers has seemed like dream casting, a match as snug as a warm zip-up sweater.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Hanks as the host of Mister Rogers Neighborhood, premiered Saturday night at the Toronto International Film Festival, revealing a nuanced and layered performance by Hanks that goes well beyond the cardigan.
The film, which will open in theaters November 22, isn't a Fred Rogers biopic but dramatizes the true story of magazine journalist (Matthew Rhys, playing a fictionalized version of writer Tom Junod) who went to Pittsburgh to profile Rogers for Esquire magazine.
Would you be mine? Tom Hanks unveils his Mr. Rogers at Toronto film festival
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore comes into effect

TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore comes into effect

Chandrayaan-2 landing: How to watch, start time, livestream

Chandrayaan-2 landing: How to watch, start time, livestream

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% lower; Coal India top gainer, Indiabulls Housing top loser

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% lower; Coal India top gainer, Indiabulls Housing top loser

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV