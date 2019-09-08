Would you be mine? Tom Hanks unveils his Mr. Rogers at Toronto film festival
Updated : September 08, 2019 04:17 PM IST
Ever since it was first announced, the idea of Tom Hanks playing Mr. Rogers has seemed like dream casting, a match as snug as a warm zip-up sweater.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Hanks as the host of Mister Rogers Neighborhood, premiered Saturday night at the Toronto International Film Festival, revealing a nuanced and layered performance by Hanks that goes well beyond the cardigan.
The film, which will open in theaters November 22, isn't a Fred Rogers biopic but dramatizes the true story of magazine journalist (Matthew Rhys, playing a fictionalized version of writer Tom Junod) who went to Pittsburgh to profile Rogers for Esquire magazine.
