World Book Day: 15 best books on investing, capital markets and trading

In this irreverent yet extremely smart book, Taleb lays down mistakes that most experts make while undertaking statistical analyses and draws lesson for investing, and life in general, in the author's trademark caustic style. The book made popular the term 'Black Swan' as part of Taleb's theory that explained rare, difficult to predict events but which appear predictable in hindsight, such as the discovery of black swans, which the Europeans previously did know existed. Image Source: Amazon.com