The world in general is going through a tough phase because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But on the brighter side, this is probably a good time for people interested in arts to rediscover their inner calling and start building on their talents. It has always been a challenge for budding artists to balance their profession and passion. In many ways, people now have much more free time to pick up from where they left.

As a dancer myself, this couldn’t be a better time to dive right into the art form and understand various depths. For others who are just hoping to find something productive to do, arts offers not just physical exercise in many cases, but also mental and emotional solace.

This is the best time to maybe bring out the tanpura and practice some raags or pull out the old dance recordings and remember choreographies. Just give yourself to the art form one more time, pull out the painting kit and paint the deep blue skies. Practice monologues and stand up acts with your family! Trust me they may turn out to be the best critiques.

Not a performer but just an art connoisseur? There is something for you as well. Taking the #StayHome movement forward, this is one of best times to get artists perform concerts just for you. Global Citizen is a movement created to engage people. They have come up with the "Together At Home" virtual series and campaign in collaboration with the World Health Organisation. As part of this campaign, Global Citizen brings international artist to you via social media. Go listen to your favourite artist perform just for you. BookMyShow also has started an initiative “Live from HQ” which features Indian artists performing 30 minutes each straight from their homes to yours.