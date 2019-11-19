#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Without substantial progress thermal power plants get environment clearance extension

November 19, 2019

An expert panel of the environment ministry has granted a three-year extension to the environment clearance of two thermal plant projects, despite both not meeting the criteria of substantial progress, which is required for getting the extension.
In both the projects – which are owned by companies that are subsidiaries of the Adani Power Limited – there was no substantial progress. The estimated cost of the projects together is over Rs. 210 billion (Rs 21,000 crore).
Experts opine that in such cases project proponents should be held accountable rather than being awarded extensions.
