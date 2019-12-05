Who's cheating who?

No one wants to be cheated on, but when they do it themselves, they can't bring themselves to call it cheating. It 'just happened' or 'was a mistake' or 'a drunk thing' or 'a one-off' or even ‘true love'.

Social media has changed the fidelity scenario. From the chinna veedu (small house) of yore where men kept their second wives to Ashley Madison and Gleedon extra-marital dating sites, infidelity has not just come a long way but gone hi-tech.

No one needs to know. Obviously those who cheat live and lie by this rule. Anonymity keeps them respectable, as also able to cast their net wide and far.

Now and then actions can come back to haunt, but without proper evidence, any such allegation can be brushed off. Even Prince Andrew of the British royal family is facing tough times after being accused of having sex with Virginia Guiffre when she was seventeen. Both have come on TV and given their version and audience sympathy seems to be veering towards the latter.

Recently singer/actor Justin Timberlake, married to actress Jessica Biel, was seen holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright. There were rapid pictures of Jessica going hither and thither, splashed out as if to gauge her mood in the aftermath of this tabloid ‘scoop’.

Followed by an extraordinary public apology by him: 'A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better… I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.'

One wonders if such a lyrical and abject apology would have been laid at our doorstep if cameras had not caught him canoodling.

Cheating is broadly cut into two: physical and emotional. Men are said to opt for the first and women the second. But since the cheating act is shared by men and women equally – in the heterosexual universe – it would seem most couplings are based on a misunderstanding. One party thinks it is forever, the other goes oops. Lies fly. Lies men tell women to get them into bed. Lies women tell the men they cheat.

Some more varieties of cheating are opportunistic infidelity (temptation), romantic infidelity (love!) and commemorative infidelity (when you can’t get it at home). As you can see, one can take one’s pick. No one's a love rat unless caught. The difference between a faithful type and the unfaithful lies only in being outed.

From a one-night stand to a pass made at a spouse's friend, nothing is improbable. As singer Charly McClain once sang, 'I thought I knew him well, I really couldn’t tell that he had another lover on his mind.' Chances are both parties may be going behind each other’s back – but fully trust that their partner is true to them. If so, what a comedy of errors that be!

Shinie Antony is a writer and editor based in Bangalore. Her books include The Girl Who Couldn't Love, Barefoot and Pregnant, Planet Polygamous, and the anthologies Why We Don’t Talk, An Unsuitable Woman, Boo. Winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Asia Prize for her story A Dog’s Death in 2003, she is co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival and director of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival.