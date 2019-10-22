Business
Who is Bezos? Asks US student as Amazon CEO stands next to him
Updated : October 22, 2019 04:41 PM IST
As Bezos began talking to students about Amazon's "Future Engineer programme", which funds many courses around the US, a student was seen asking "Who's Jeff Bezos?" twice to another student sitting behind him.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more