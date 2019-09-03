Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
When 'energy' drinks actually contained radioactive energy

Updated : September 03, 2019 03:39 PM IST

Though emblematic of our time, energy drinks aren’t an invention of the new millennium. People have relied on them to combat fatigue for at least a century.
One of the energy-containing products was RadiThor. This energy drink was simply radium dissolved in water. It was sold in the 1920s in one-ounce bottles costing about US$1 each ($15 in 2016 dollars).
Today, the energy drink market is occupied by drink formulations that rely on the stimulant caffeine to invigorate their customers and provide them with the enhanced “energy” that they seek. 
