What to do when the rain blocks out the sun

Have you ever been to Northern Lake Victoria in Uganda? Then you have experienced the most spectacular thunderstorms in the world. They experience 242 days of thunder, and that’s not just your average rumble before the monsoons, it is nature showing off its raw power. In the US, Florida and Nebraska experience so many magical light shows that the weathermen have a record of the number of lightning strikes from the sky to the Earth…

But for those of us, ensconced in our duvets with hot chocolate keeping us safe from the sneezes as a result of an impromptu dance in the first rains, and for those of us choosing the traditional adrak chai and fritters, here’s a taste of the rains in the movies.

Of course, you have participated in the listing of Bollywood songs on social media and have asked your virtual assistant to make a playlist as well. Perhaps you’d like to include this song to your list brimming with rain songs like Rim Jhim Gire Saawan, Ghir Aayi Kari Ghata Matwari, Kali Ghata Chhaye...

With a new song added to your rain songs, let’s look at the movies. Have you noticed that Hollywood inevitably adds rains to funerals. Black coats and black umbrellas in the rain to share the somber mood that the characters find themselves in...The best example of inclement weather that reflects the general doom is in Batman Begins, at the funeral of young Bruce’s parents:

But rain also shows us the anger and the might of Batman… This scene from Batman Begins always makes me want to say, ‘Swear to me!’ in the raspy Batman voice whenever I hear people say, ‘Maa Kasam’, ‘God promise’...

Am always amazed how gorgeous John Wick manages to look even though he’s running in pouring rain. In the third movie of the series, John is running against time preparing to face assassins of all kinds when he is derecognised. Of course it is going to rain to make things worse. But John (and his puppy) get into a cab…

Just as John Wick remains a legend, we cannot forget Rajinikanth the one and only Super Star. In his recent film Kaala, he shows why his films still draw crowds.

In 2002, Sam Mendes made a beautiful film about fathers and sons. The film is called Road To Perdition. The film has Paul Newman and Tom Hanks. That should be enough to get you scrambling to seek out the film, but here is some encouragement, and yes, there’s rain that reflects the feelings of the moment: There’s only one guarantee, none of us will see heaven.

The rain is also life affirming and cleansing. When Andy Dufresne makes his awful journey out of Shawshank, he has to crawl through shit and emerge from the sewers into glorious freedom. Yes, he raises his arms to the heavens and the rain cleanses him. Literally and figuratively.

Daniel Kaffee is defending two marines accused of murder in Guantanamo Bay and he’s not having a good day. He’s been getting drunk because he is sure he will lose, when he runs out into the rain, and it sobers him and inspires him to work on the case in A Few Good Men.

When we speak about rain and thunder, it would be amiss of me to forget the God of Thunder himself. But Thor was not always shown to be powerful. He needs to deserve the hammer. Compare the raised arms of Tim Robbins in The Shawshank Redemption, Thor’s anguished yell at the heavens

Another eternal favorite film of mine happens to be the original Blade Runner. And this scene is visually not just stunning but goosebump inducing because it pits the future against the present and it reminds you of the past at the same time. You begin to question the ethics of terminating life and begin to wonder what you would do if there were androids among us

Now You See Me was such a delicious film, it needed magic to imagine and then create this scene on film. I don’t care what anyone says, but I have gone out in the rain, pretending I can make the rain stop.

But if you were being wooed by Hugh Grant in the rain, would you notice it? Four Weddings And A Funeral is set in rainy London and the rain is used brilliantly here.

We started by romancing the rains, and the best way to celebrate the wet weekend is by watching romances that include kissing in the rain. And I’m not talking of the wet saree scenes in the movies but heart-skips-a-beat and more scenes of kissing in the rain. Am stretching it a bit to include Gregory Peck kissing Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday after he falls into the river and she jumps in, but in Cinema Paradiso the rain filled kiss is something that has been copied again and again.

As I sigh and fill my cup yet again with more tea, I cannot help but smile as I watch The Simpsons pay homage to an awesome film called Cinema Paradiso: