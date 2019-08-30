Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty trade flat; metal, auto stocks lead
Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Oil prices dip after three days of gains
Rupee opens higher at 71.77 a dollar, bond yields rise
Home Buzz
Unwind

What the Obamas made for Netflix and other eminently watchable shows

Updated : August 30, 2019 12:34 PM IST

Just when you thought August was moving too fast and that the year was hurtling towards a spectacular end, comes American Factory on Netflix.
This documentary is at once alarming and heart warming.
It shows how factory workers in China must be working doing one thing all day, over and over again.
What the Obamas made for Netflix and other eminently watchable shows
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India Q1 GDP data on Friday: RBI, brokerages and rating agencies expect growth to slow down in June quarter

India Q1 GDP data on Friday: RBI, brokerages and rating agencies expect growth to slow down in June quarter

India Q1 GDP growth seen slowing, more stimulus expected

India Q1 GDP growth seen slowing, more stimulus expected

Apple to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up online and retail stores, says report

Apple to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up online and retail stores, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV