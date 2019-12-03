Startup

Hollywood to make movie on WeWork and co-founder Adam Neumann, says report

Updated : December 03, 2019 02:29 PM IST

The meteoric rise and dramatic fall of WeWork and its founder and former CEO Adam Neumann is all set to become a movie.

Universal and Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions are in the works of a movie that will be penned by Academy Award winner Charles Randolph.