Startup
Hollywood to make movie on WeWork and co-founder Adam Neumann, says report
Updated : December 03, 2019 02:29 PM IST
The meteoric rise and dramatic fall of WeWork and its founder and former CEO Adam Neumann is all set to become a movie.
Universal and Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions are in the works of a movie that will be penned by Academy Award winner Charles Randolph.
Brooker has conducted in-depth interviews with Neumann and dozens of sources within SoftBank and WeWork, which has been mired in controversy since its failed IPO.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more