Hollywood to make movie on WeWork and co-founder Adam Neumann, says report

Updated : December 03, 2019 02:29 PM IST

The meteoric rise and dramatic fall of WeWork and its founder and former CEO Adam Neumann is all set to become a movie.
Universal and Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions are in the works of a movie that will be penned by Academy Award winner Charles Randolph.
Brooker has conducted in-depth interviews with Neumann and dozens of sources within SoftBank and WeWork, which has been mired in controversy since its failed IPO.
