We analysed the Twitter habits of Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka. This is what we found
Updated : August 22, 2019 04:00 PM IST
By jabbing in a few words on social media frequently, Mahindra turns out to an effective brand ambassador, vital for a group that sells everything from tractors to financial advice.
Goenka, a fifth generation entrepreneur from one of Indiaâ€™s best known business families, rarely uses key strokes to highlight his businesses, perhaps because they are largely B2B.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more