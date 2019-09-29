#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Vogue's Anna Wintour turns teacher, job coach in online MasterClass

Updated : September 29, 2019 12:54 PM IST

In her new online MasterClass on leadership, the Vogue editor in chief is revealing at least some of what she's thinking.
Wintour, who's headed Vogue for more than three decades, describes what she looks for in a job interview (she stresses that it's not what you're wearing), and in a meeting in her office (don't "settle in" for a long chat, just saying).
I think of fashion as self-expression, and if everything is simple, elegant good taste, that doesn't make for individuality and personality, says Wintour.
