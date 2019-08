VirtualGandhiMarch starts on August 12: How to take part in the drive

The Unesco Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP ) is kick-starting #VirtualGandhiMarch, a social media campaign to mobilise youth to share their kindness stories.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s historic Dandi March, the #VirtualGandhiMarch commences on the UN International Youth Day, which falls on August 12, and runs until October 2, the International Day of Non-Violence and Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

The virtual march is part of a wider mission, #KindnessMatters, for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a first-of-its-kind international youth campaign on kindness with the goal of mobilising the world’s youth to achieve the 17 SDGs through transformative acts of kindness, compassion, care towards self, others and the environment.

The #KindnessMatters campaign was launched on the International Day of Non-Violence in 2018 and has so far generated 3,000 plus youth stories from over 50 countries. The campaign is being rolled out in two phases, with the first phase focusing on generating stories on incredible acts of kindness by young people. The second phase from the year 2020 onwards will mobilise UN Member States to declare an International Decade of Kindness.



Write a short post on your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account about a time when you were kind to someone/something or someone was kind to you.



Post a picture of yourself or the Act of Kindness with the post.



Use #KindnessMatters and #VirtualGandhiMarch



Make sure you follow Unesco MGIEP on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and tag @UNESCO_MGIEP so that we can repost/share your story.



Nominate at least three people to share their story.



The stories can be shared as a post, video or photo with a brief description and can be send via Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.