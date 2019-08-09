VirtualGandhiMarch starts on August 12: How to take part in the drive

The UnescoÂ Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP ) Â isÂ kick-startingÂ #VirtualGandhiMarch,Â a social media campaign to mobilise youth to share their kindness stories.

Inspired byÂ MahatmaÂ Gandhiâ€™sÂ historicÂ Dandi March,Â the #VirtualGandhiMarch commencesÂ on theÂ UNÂ International Youth Day, which falls on August 12,Â and runsÂ until October 2, the International Day of Non-Violence and Mahatma Gandhiâ€™s 150th birth anniversary.

The virtual marchÂ is part of a wider mission,Â #KindnessMatters,Â for the Sustainable Development GoalsÂ (SDGs),Â a first-of-its-kind international youth campaign on kindness with the goal of mobilising the worldâ€™s youth to achieve the 17 SDGs through transformative acts of kindness, compassion, care towards self, others and the environment.

TheÂ #KindnessMatters campaignÂ was launched on the International Day of Non-Violence in 2018 and has so far generated 3,000 plus youth stories from over 50 countries. The campaign is being rolled out in two phases,Â with the first phase focusing on generating stories on incredible acts of kindness by young people. The second phase from the year 2020 onwards will mobiliseÂ UNÂ Member States to declare an International Decade of Kindness.



Write a short post on your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account about a time when you were kind to someone/something or someone was kind to you.



Post a picture of yourself or the Act of Kindness with the post.



Use #KindnessMatters and #VirtualGandhiMarch



Make sure you follow Unesco MGIEP on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and tag @UNESCO_MGIEP so that we can repost/share your story.



Nominate at least three people to share their story.



The stories can be shared as a post, video or photo with a brief description and can be send via Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.