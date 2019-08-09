#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

#VirtualGandhiMarch starts on August 12: How to take part in the drive

Updated : August 09, 2019 06:17 PM IST

The stories can be shared as a post, video or photo with a brief description and can be send via Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
The event aims at mobilising youth to share their kindness stories on social media,
#VirtualGandhiMarch starts on August 12: How to take part in the drive
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

SpiceJet posts record high profit on expected reimbursements from Boeing

SpiceJet posts record high profit on expected reimbursements from Boeing

Markets this week: Indices snap 4-week losing streak; Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel top gainers

Markets this week: Indices snap 4-week losing streak; Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel top gainers

Popular brands help pharma majors post robust India business growth in Q1FY20

Popular brands help pharma majors post robust India business growth in Q1FY20

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV