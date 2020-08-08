  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

VIEW: Scotch from Scotland

Updated : August 08, 2020 08:54 AM IST

Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in visitors from India to Scotland, some are already fans of whisky when they arrive, and many more depart having developed a love of our national drink which they keep with them forever.
Scotland has long been a desirable destination for travellers seeking to really understand and develop an in-depth appreciation of the flavours of Scotch Whisky.
VIEW: Scotch from Scotland

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 net loss widens to Rs 117 crore on bad loans

Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 net loss widens to Rs 117 crore on bad loans

US adds 1.8 million jobs in July, indicates hiring has slowed

US adds 1.8 million jobs in July, indicates hiring has slowed

Companies raise Rs 1.55 lakh crore via BSE bond platform in FY21 so far

Companies raise Rs 1.55 lakh crore via BSE bond platform in FY21 so far

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement