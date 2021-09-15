Vicky Kaushal to feature in ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is all set to appear in one of the upcoming episodes of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' on Disney+, reported The Indian Express. The actor will test his survival skills in the popular reality show after Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's appearance in the show's new season.

With this, Vicky Kaushal will be a part of a long list of celebrities who took part in the reality show that sees men battle the odds against them in the wildlife with the purpose of surviving.

Global celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, and Michelle Rodriguez, and former US President Barack Obama had been a part of this show. From India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar participated in the show.

The latest season, which comes after the overwhelming success of previous seasons, will premiere on the Disney+ app OTT platform. Among Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects are biographical movies Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur based on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.