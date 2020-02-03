Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Vanishing landscape of ‘smart city’ Dehradun

Updated : February 03, 2020 06:19 PM IST

Dehradun, the capital of Himalayan State of Uttarakhand, over the past two decades has fast turned into a concrete jungle.
Green campuses of more than a dozen institutes give hope as they constitute a major urban green area for birds and wildlife species in the city.
The city was included in the list of cities under the ‘smart city project’ in June 2017. However, the land of rivers and rivulets is struggling on many fronts. The rivers have turned into drains of garbage and filth in the absence of an efficient waste management system.
Vanishing landscape of ‘smart city’ Dehradun

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki January sales up 1.6% YoY at 1.54 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki January sales up 1.6% YoY at 1.54 lakh units

Seven of top 10 firms suffer combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in m-cap last week

Seven of top 10 firms suffer combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in m-cap last week

New headache for Pakistan PM Imran Khan, each Pakistani now owes Rs 1.53 lakh

New headache for Pakistan PM Imran Khan, each Pakistani now owes Rs 1.53 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement