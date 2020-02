India attracted nearly 1.5 million tourists from the United States in 2018. The United States was the source of second-highest number of tourists to India.

Bangladesh was the source of most tourists in India, with India’s neighbour in the east contributing 2.26 million tourists in 2018, according to data from statistics portal Statista. British nationals rounded up the top three with 1.03 million visitors in 2018.

Canada and Sri Lanka contributed 0.35 million tourists each.

Of the 1.46 million US nationals who visited India in 2018, 21 percent fell in the 45-54 years age bracket. About 20 percent of them were in the 0-14 years age bracket, presumably accompanying those in the 45-54 age bracket.

The 15-24 year bracket saw the fewest visitors at 7 percent.

Those in the 65 plus years bracket comprised 11 percent of the total visitors in India from the United States. Adding to the 65 plus age bracket will be a high-profile visitor on Monday — Donald Trump.

The US President Trump will be on his first official visit to India and is scheduled to visit Gujarat, the Taj Mahal in Agra and the national capital New Delhi.