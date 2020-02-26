Unwind Urbanisation and climate change sting bees. What can cities do for them? Updated : February 26, 2020 09:25 PM IST Bees play a crucial role in pollination, which not only ensures food production and security but also helps in the growth of plants and trees that could protect cities from climate change impacts. Urbanisation, hostile treatment towards bees and climate change threaten the insects. Companies such as Bee Basket are promoting ways for urban areas to become bee-friendly through sustainable honey harvesting practices and honeycomb rehabilitation initiatives.