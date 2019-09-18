#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

UP's Rajni won't come down to earth unless ISRO 'recovers' Vikram!

Updated : September 18, 2019 09:15 AM IST

The UP man climbed on a pillar on the New Yamuna Bridge with the Indian flag and refused to get down unless ISRO manages to 'recover' the Vikram lander.
Vikram is still believed to be out there, somewhere on the lunar surface.
It's been 11 days now that ISRO's prestigious moon mission went awry, when the space research organisation lost contact with Vikram lander.
UP's Rajni won't come down to earth unless ISRO 'recovers' Vikram!
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

These are the best mutual funds in terms of 1-year performance

These are the best mutual funds in terms of 1-year performance

Lenovo plans to cross $1.5 billion in revenue from Indian market

Lenovo plans to cross $1.5 billion in revenue from Indian market

Gold up 1% as attack on Saudi facilities boosts safe-haven assets

Gold up 1% as attack on Saudi facilities boosts safe-haven assets

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV