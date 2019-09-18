Unwind

UP's Rajni won't come down to earth unless ISRO 'recovers' Vikram!

Updated : September 18, 2019 09:15 AM IST

The UP man climbed on a pillar on the New Yamuna Bridge with the Indian flag and refused to get down unless ISRO manages to 'recover' the Vikram lander.

Vikram is still believed to be out there, somewhere on the lunar surface.