Economy
Twitterati pays tributes to Nobel laureate CV Raman on death anniversary
Updated : November 21, 2019 05:04 PM IST
Dr Raman, who was born in 1888 in the then Madras Province under the British Raj, was the first Asian to win the Nobel Prize for his path-breaking contributions to science.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more