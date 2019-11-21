Twitterati pays tributes to Nobel laureate CV Raman on death anniversary

Twitter users paid glowing tributes to Bharat Ratna, Sir CV Raman, on his death anniversary on Thursday, with many recalling his contribution to science.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan wrote on his Twitter handle @irvpaswan: "He was a great physicist, Nobel laureate, my tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr CV Raman on his death anniversary".

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi wrote: "Remembering Sir CV Raman on his death anniversary. He was physicist who carried out ground-breaking work in the field of light scattering, which earned him the 1930 Nobel Prize for Physics and was the first person in Asia to obtain Nobel Prize for achievements in science".

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh wrote: "Remembering renowned physicist, Nobel laureate & Bharat Ratna CV Raman Sir on his death anniversary. His dedication and commitment to science has inspired many to secure a prominent place for India on the scientific map of the world."

Another Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also paid homage to Dr Raman and posted: "Dr Raman will always be remembered for putting the country on the international platform in the field of science."

A user recalled that Dr Raman, who was born in 1888 in the then Madras Province under the British Raj, was the first Asian to win the Nobel Prize for his path-breaking contributions to science.