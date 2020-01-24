Twenty-six Indian words including Aadhaar, dabba, hartal, shaadi make it to Oxford dictionary
Updated : January 24, 2020 05:10 PM IST
The new edition comes with interactive online support through the Oxford Learner's Dictionaries website and an app.
Some of other new Indian words in the dictionary are auntie, bus stand, deemed university, FIR, non-veg, redressal, tempo, tube light, veg and videograph.
The Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary has been reinventing itself for nearly eight decades, anticipating the growing learning requirements of learners.
