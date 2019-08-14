Unwind
TV show 'Friends' is hitting theatres for its 25th anniversary
According to Entertainment Weekly, 12 iconic episodes of the popular NBC series will be specially screened over three nights of September 23, September 28 and October 2.
Over 1,000 theatres across the US will feature four episodes per night that have been newly remastered in 4K format from the original 35mm camera negative.
