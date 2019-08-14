TV show 'Friends' is hitting theatres for its 25th anniversary

"Friends" is coming back.

There's no reunion or a movie but the six fan favourites -- Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross -- are coming together for a re-run of the beloved sitcom on account of its 25th anniversary.

According to Entertainment Weekly, 12 iconic episodes of the popular NBC series will be specially screened over three nights of September 23, September 28 and October 2.

Over 1,000 theatres across the US will feature four episodes per night that have been newly remastered in 4K format from the original 35mm camera negative.

Each screening will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content.

The night of September 23 will showcase the pilot 'ReDo', followed by 'The One With The Black Out', 'The One With The Birth' and 'The One Where Ross Finds Out'.

Next night will see 'The One With The Prom Video', 'The One Where No One's Ready', 'The One With The Morning After' and 'The One With The Embryos'.

On October 2, episodes 'The One With Chandler In A Box', 'The One With Ross' Wedding - Part 2', 'The One Where Everyone Finds Out' and 'The One Where Ross Got High' will be screened.

Lisa Gregorian, Warner Bros Television Group President & Chief Marketing Officer, said the team wanted people across ages, along with the loyal fans, to enjoy the show in a new way.

"The cultural impact that 'Friends' continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright, and the incredibly talented cast," Gregorian added.