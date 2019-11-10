#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Tsunamika, the dolls that give voice to the ocean, livelihood to women

Updated : November 10, 2019 12:50 PM IST

Uma Prajapati, 50, an entrepreneur-cum-social activist, who built the fashion garment company Upasana Design Studio in Auroville, now plans to carry out her business to sustain the future of the planet.
Over a period of 15 years, about six million Tsunamika dolls were made and sent to over 80 countries.
Tsunamika, the dolls that give voice to the ocean, livelihood to women
