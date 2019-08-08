Toxic mercury in fish rising with climate change and over fishing
Updated : August 08, 2019 10:44 AM IST
The concentration of methylmercury - an organic compound which can cause severe damage to the brain and nervous system - rose by 23 percent in cod and by 27 percent in bluefin tuna in the Atlantic Ocean's Gulf of Maine over about three decades.
Warmer seas have increased the energy needs of smallÂ fish, so they ingest more prey containing methylmercury.
