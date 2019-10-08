Business
Top-earning fitness YouTuber rakes in over $800,000. Two Indian channels make the list
Updated : October 08, 2019 09:13 AM IST
Tibo Inshape, a channel run by a French bodybuilder who takes on extreme fitness challenges as well as traditional workouts in his videos, takes the top spot with $816,037.50 in monthly earnings.
Bodybuilding Workout Routine and Diet Planning, which has 4.21 million subscribers, came in fifth with $139,811.50 in monthly earnings and is the top-earning Indian channel.
Rohit Khatri Fitness, the eponymous channel of a Delhi-based bodybuilder, earns $56,840 monthly to make the list at 14th. The channel has over 3.67 million subscribers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more