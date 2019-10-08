Top-earning fitness YouTuber rakes in over $800,000. Two Indian channels make the list

It is hardly a secret that there is a lot of money to be made online and chances are all of us have at least Googled a few times about one fitness concern or the other — how to lose weight, nutrition data of a particular food. No wonder then that fitness channels on the video platform are a money-minting machine, with the top-earning fitness account on YouTube raking in excess of $800,000 each month.

Tibo Inshape, a channel run by a French bodybuilder who takes on extreme fitness challenges as well as traditional workouts in his videos, takes the top spot with $816,037.50 in monthly earnings, according to a list released by Golf Support.

Athlean-X ranks second with $440,405, highlighting the massive gap Tibo Inshape has over other fitness channels. Athlean-X, however, has more subscribers than the other channels on the list with 8.5 million.

Two India-based channels have made the list of the top earning fitness stars on YouTube. Bodybuilding Workout Routine and Diet Planning, which has 4.21 million subscribers, came in fifth with $139,811.50 in monthly earnings and is the top-earning Indian channel.

Rohit Khatri Fitness, the eponymous channel of a Delhi-based bodybuilder, earns $56,840 monthly to make the list at 14th. The channel has over 3.67 million subscribers.

Germany-based Calisthenicmovement ($290,051) and The Fitness Marshall ($209,296), which is run by self-described “fitness pop star” Caleb Marshall, occupy third and fourth spots.

Source: Golf Support