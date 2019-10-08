#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Top-earning fitness YouTuber rakes in over $800,000. Two Indian channels make the list

Updated : October 08, 2019 09:13 AM IST

Tibo Inshape, a channel run by a French bodybuilder who takes on extreme fitness challenges as well as traditional workouts in his videos, takes the top spot with $816,037.50 in monthly earnings.
Bodybuilding Workout Routine and Diet Planning, which has 4.21 million subscribers, came in fifth with $139,811.50 in monthly earnings and is the top-earning Indian channel.
Rohit Khatri Fitness, the eponymous channel of a Delhi-based bodybuilder, earns $56,840 monthly to make the list at 14th. The channel has over 3.67 million subscribers.
