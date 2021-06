The COVID-19 pandemic has changed dynamics of every country and a privileged few who were living in the best cities around the world, have found themselves wanting to move to nations that have managed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Asia Pacific countries have successfully won the battle against COVID-19 and allowed offices, schools, restaurants and places of entertainment to open between February 22 and March 21, 2021. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has compiled a list of top-10 most liveable cities according to The Global Liveability Index 2021 based on certain factors, the primary one being how they handled the COVID-19 outbreak. Here's a look at them. (Image: Reuters)