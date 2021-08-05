Today in history: From Marilyn Monroe's death to catastrophic flood's in Asia; here is a look at the key events that took place on August 5

1940 - Latvia becomes part of the Soviet Union as the Latvian Soviet Socialist Republic. (Image: Shutterstock) 1940 - Latvia becomes part of the Soviet Union as the Latvian Soviet Socialist Republic. (Image: Shutterstock)

1962 - Legendary Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 36. (AP Photo) 1962 - Legendary Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 36. (AP Photo)

1995 - The United States and Vietnam declared an end to decades of enmity, formally established diplomatic ties and pledged a new era of cooperation. (Image & text: Reuters) 1995 - The United States and Vietnam declared an end to decades of enmity, formally established diplomatic ties and pledged a new era of cooperation. (Image & text: Reuters)

2000-Lala Amarnath, the first batsman ever to score a century for India in Test cricket, passed away. 2000-Lala Amarnath, the first batsman ever to score a century for India in Test cricket, passed away.

2007 - South Asia's catastrophic flood's death toll climbed to 330 amid fears of epidemics and criticism of relief efforts. (Text: Reuters/ Representative image: PTI) 2007 - South Asia's catastrophic flood's death toll climbed to 330 amid fears of epidemics and criticism of relief efforts. (Text: Reuters/ Representative image: PTI)

