Technology This Netflix documentary just blew the lid off social media's worst kept secret Updated : September 18, 2020 07:49 AM IST The Social Dilemma is a comprehensive collection of interviews complemented by provocative, compelling visual narratives and a fictitious story arc. Watch The Social Dilemma as a cautionary tale to be aware of what you sign up for when you spend too much time on social media.