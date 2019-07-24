These three Indian institutes are among the world's best film schools

Three Indian institutes — Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), National School of Drama (NSD) and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) — are among world's best film making schools, according to CEOWORLD Magazine's ranking.

USC School of Cinematic Arts, USA topped the list followed by American Film Institute and UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television at the University of California. US institutes dominated the rankings by securing six of the top ten positions.

In the list, which ranks top 30 schools for film-making, Pune-based FTII comes at 10th place, NSD at 14th while Kolkata-based SRFTI comes at 22nd place.

Back in 2015, FTII, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of India, made headlines due to several protests and debates over the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as its chairman. The institute, currently headed by BP Singh, has produced actors including Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Jaya Bachchan and Naseeruddin Shah among others.

NSD is a theatre training institute that was originally established in 1959 by the Sangeet Natak Akademi before becoming an independent school in 1975. The autonomous organisation under Ministry of Culture has been the alma mater to several notable personalities including Anupam Kher, Irfan Khan and Om Puri.

The SRFTI, named after film director Satyajit Ray, was established in 1995 and now operates as an autonomous society funded by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Besides India and the US, institutes from the UK, Australia and Canada too made it to top ten in the list of world's best film institutes.

Here is the list of top 30 film institutes:

1: USC School of Cinematic Arts (USA)

2: American Film Institute (USA)

3: UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television at the University of California (USA)

4: California Institute of the Arts (USA)

5: National Film and Television School (UK)

6: New York Film Academy (USA)

7: NYU Tisch School of the Arts (USA)

8: Toronto Film School (Canada)

9: Sydney Film School (Australia)

10: Film and Television Institute of India (India)

11: ArtCenter College of Design, California (USA)

12: Boston University Dept. Film & Television, College of Communication (USA)

13: Centro de Capacitacion Cinematografica (Mexico)

14: National School of Drama (India)

15: Colorado Film School (USA)

16: Dodge College of Film and Media Arts (USA)

17: Columbia University School of the Arts (USA)

18: London Film School (UK)

19: Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts (USA)

20: Sam Spiegel Film & Television School (Israel)

21: Los Angeles Film School (USA)

22: Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (India)

23: Pratt Institute (USA)

24: La Femis (France)

25: Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague (Czech Republic)

26: Beijing Film Academy (China)

27: Korean Academy of Film Arts (South Korea)

28: Tel Aviv University – The David and Yolanda Katz Faculty of the Arts (Israel)

29: Lodz Film School (Poland)