These are the top 5 universities in America

For more than three decades, US News and World Report has ranked thousands of colleges and universities. This year, US News analyzed data from nearly 1,400 schools, including student outcomes, class size and spending per student and found that top-ranking schools all excel at graduating students on time.

“This year marks the 35th edition of the US News Best Colleges rankings,” Kim Castro chief content officer at US News tells CNBC Make It over email. “In that time, we’ve found the best institutions to be ones committed to academically and financially supporting their students through graduation.”

Across the US, many colleges struggle to help students graduate on time. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, just 41 percent of first-time full-time college students earn a bachelor’s degree in four years, and 59 percent earn a bachelor’s in six years. Among low-income students who receive Pell Grants, four and six-year graduation rates are even lower.

Taking longer than the standard four years to graduate can drive up the cost of attending college significantly, and many of these students are ultimately left with the debt of a college education without the degree.

However, the top-ranked schools on US News’ list graduate the vast majority of students within six years, helping students minimize the cost — and maximize the benefits — of college. Here are the top five US universities of 2020, according to US News:

3. Columbia University (tie): Overall score: 94. First-year retention rate: 99%. Graduation rate: 96%. Graduation rate among students receiving Pell Grants: 93%. Student-to-faculty ratio: 6 to 1. Acceptance rate: 6%.

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (tie): Overall score: 94. First-year retention rate: 99%. Graduation rate: 94%. Graduation rate among students receiving Pell Grants: 92%. Student-to-faculty ratio: 3 to 1. Acceptance rate: 7%.

3. Yale University (tie): Overall score: 94. First-year retention rate: 99%. Graduation rate: 97%. Graduation rate among students receiving Pell Grants: 94%. Student-to-faculty ratio: 6 to 1. Acceptance rate: 6%.

2. Harvard University: Overall score: 96. First-year retention rate: 97%. Graduation rate: 98%. Graduation rate among students receiving Pell Grants: 97%. Student-to-faculty ratio: 6 to 1. Acceptance rate: 5%.

1. Princeton University: Overall score: 100. First-year retention rate: 98%. Graduation rate: 95%. Graduation rate among students receiving Pell Grants: 93%. Student-to-faculty ratio: 5 to 1. Acceptance rate: 5%.