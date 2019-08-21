Unwind
There is a new Matrix movie coming starring Keanu Reeves
Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said on Tuesday that a fourth "Matrix" is in the works.
Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film.
The first film hit theatres 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.
