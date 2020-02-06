Unwind The woman heading India's Skill Saathi Programme for Indian youth Updated : February 06, 2020 08:01 PM IST Overcoming obstacles and converting the sceptics has all been part of Archana's personal and professional journey. Schooled in Sanawar, Jasjit Singh – who is now a professional golfer – encouraged his wife to follow her passions and have confidence in herself. Archana’s team has so far impacted nearly 38 lakh youths in 35 states and union territories, liaising with 600 training partners nationwide.