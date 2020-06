The violent protests across the US following the death of George Floyd forced President Donald Trump to take shelter inside the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC), popularly called the ‘White House Bunker.' This is not the first time that the safe house situated beneath the presidential residence in Washington DC has become the shelter for the most powerful man on the planet.

The Origin

The bunker is said to have been constructed during the Second World War to protect the then President Franklin D. Roosevelt from a possible aerial raid by the enemies. Another theory suggests that it was originally constructed by Presidents Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower at the time of the Cold War.

The bunker, located likely underneath or adjacent to White House’s East Wing reportedly consists of offices along with conference room and is staffed by the White House Military Office. The structure was reportedly upgraded to withstand the force of a plane crash following the September 11 attacks. It is also said to be equipped with secret underground passage ways connecting it to outside.

While the bunker is itself a fascinating structure, it is unlikely to be the sole hideout within the White House premise. The mansion is said to be protected by many measures and secret compounds. It is reported to have an even bigger five-storeyed underground chamber beneath the north lawn.

Users

While the bunker has been subject to many Hollywood action flicks, there are only a few instances when it was actually used. Then vice president Dick Cheney was taken into its security reportedly following the September 11 attacks and he was followed by the President George W. Bush who was brought to its safety after initially being located in Florida at the time of the attacks.