The Thought League Season 2: Unlocking real value with National Asset Monetisation Pipeline

There are many factors that can help drive and sustain India’s ambitious economic growth plans and infrastructure is one of the more important ones. But creating and maintaining infrastructure on such a large scale is equally challenging. With the National Asset Monetisation Pipeline, the government is looking to unlock the potential value of its infrastructure assets with a Rs 6 lakh crore asset monetisation plan.

In the third episode of Season 2 of CNBC-TV18 and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas present The Thought League, Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, discuss the implications of the National Asset Monetisation Pipeline and its impact on Indian economy with CNBC-TV18's Nisha Poddar. To know more, watch the video.