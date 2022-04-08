The Thought League Season 2: Making India 'Pharmacy' of the world

Watch the insightful conversation between Cyril Shroff and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw where they discuss the policy and framework changes that would boost R&D and innovation in healthcare and reposition India as the global leader in pharmaceuticals.

In the 11th episode of Season 2 of CNBC-TV18 & Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Present The Thought League, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas discuss with CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar the topic, MAKING INDIA ‘PHARMACY’ OF THE WORLD.

