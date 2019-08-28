Whether it’s marching to a Bollywood number or getting down to repairing roads, the 9th Indian Reserve Batallion (IRBn) personnel in Nagaland seem to fit the bill everywhere.

The Daring Ninth Unit in Peren district of Nagaland is currently repairing a dilapidated road at Saijang, without waiting for government help – proving that care and concern can go together with constabulary and commitment.

Earlier in July, a video of 9th IRBn personnel marching to the beats of the popular Laxmikant-Pyarelal number ‘Dhal Gaya Din Ho Gayi Shaam’ from the 1970 movie Humjoli had gone viral on social media.

"This is the fourth time we are repairing the Battalion Headquarters road and potholes. We cannot depend on the government every time. Sometimes, we have to use our own resources and manpower, without asking for help. Any new damages, we immediately start repairing,” says James Kinghen, 9th IRBn Commandant.

Troops are divided into a number of batches including 30 personnel each, and every batch is entrusted with a responsibility – from preparing the hot mix and pouring it into the potholes to levelling the surface for a clean and smooth road. The jawans are humming their way to complete the one-and-a-half kilometre stretch of road under the supervision of seniors.

“These batches of 30 odd personnel work in morning and evening routines– whosoever is free during that hour. It rains for almost half of the year in Nagaland, and the road condition gets worse. Moreover, there are heavy vehicles plying on the road for the movement of troops and supplies. We always have to maintain it,” says Kinghen.

With the completion of the road, the security personnel involved will be adding an extra skillset in their repertoire – besides risking life and limb, they are there to ensure that people in the area are well looked after.