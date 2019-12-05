#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
The recipe for a perfect relationship

Updated : December 05, 2019 04:17 PM IST

If a culture is kept healthy, it will give and give for many happy years, passing on its good bacteria to all who come in contact with it.
If a person sours in their being in the relationship, the balance of all ingredients is wrong and must be adjusted until the balance is established.
Failure to be honest about the person you are in a relationship with will usually lead to a spoiled ferment, with undesired bacteria taking over.
The recipe for a perfect relationship
