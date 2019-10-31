The new-age ageing is all about ‘not’ ageing

To be the poster-person for old age one needs to appear much, much younger than their years. Indeed, they must look exactly as they did during their college days. ‘You don’t look your age’ is more a common comment than compliment these days, given the availability of anti-ageing technology. To grow old and look old are two different things – the first cannot be avoided, the second is a strict social no-no.

We do read about deaths by liposuction or botched surgeries, but take for granted that we will never be that old. So the pressure of aesthetics in old age is not just to look younger but also to look younger naturally. Like nobody uses retinol creams for their wrinkles or hair colour for their gray. No one really wants to age, but apart from dying early – which seems too drastic a measure – there really is no way one will be described as ‘young’ forever.

The emphasis on youth derails many a decent hard-working individual into chasing conquests and thrills and risks. It only seems polite to stay eternally youthful when real human superiority seems to lie in going on year after year. If youth is so crucial, then old age can’t have much going for it. Shangri La is where we are all headed.

A false demarcation separates young from old, even though it is only a relative or comparative term. It doesn’t help that this ageism starts from birth itself. Twenty-somethings are told to preserve their complexions, arm their skin against fine lines, to oil hair to insure against future balding, etc.

A smaller industry caters to retaining inner youthfulness. The wrinkles on your soul can be ironed out by deep breathing, meditation and all kinds of hi-fi spas, if only you’d part with a little money. So the glow can be from within as well as without. The latest BB/CC cream on face and candle-lit inner awakenings are touted to reverse all those birthdays.

An exercise in futility

In TV series The Young Pope, the pope played by actor Jude Law - despite being called young in the show’s title – wins over audiences by being his age before the camera, thus ensuring naturalness. Actor Linda Hamilton, 63, who worked out specially to play Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate, says: 'Obviously, the training is different as a woman of a certain age. I could work out just like I’d had for Judgment Day and not put on the muscle because you need hormones for that, and I don’t got them!'

So, new-age ageing is all about not ageing, about staying exactly where you are in time. But what about feeling comfy finally – to give up on what is expected from us and to be exactly who we are? The soul too needs to lounge around in its pajamas some day.

Ageing really is not reversible, nor should you want it to be. One prolongs health, which is a positive tendency at any age, but to be sexually attractive unto death is perhaps a tad too unnecessary.

Shinie Antony is a writer and editor based in Bangalore. Her books include The Girl Who Couldn't Love, Barefoot and Pregnant, Planet Polygamous, and the anthologies Why We Don’t Talk, An Unsuitable Woman, Boo. Winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Asia Prize for her story A Dog’s Death in 2003, she is co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival and director of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival.