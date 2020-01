Honduran migrant girls play near Mexican National Guards where Central American migrants camp out on the Mexican shore of the Suchiate River on the border with Guatemala, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. Hundreds of Central American migrants are stranded in a sort of no man's land on the river border between Guatemala and Mexico after running up against lines of Mexican National Guard troops deployed to keep them from moving en masse on Monday into the country and on north toward the U.S. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)